MUDA Chairman inspects Lake, promises development

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, accompanied by MUDA and Bogadi Town Panchayat officials, inspected the overflowing Kergalli Lake (Kurubakatte) yesterday and promised to take measures for its development.

Stating that he visited the Lake following complaints that the overflowing water from the Lake had gushed into houses nearby, Marigowda said Lake development works will be taken up soon.

The accompanying officials told Marigowda that though storm water from SBM Layout to Deepanagar flows through Poornaiah Canal via Ningarajana Katte and Judicial Layout to reach Kergalli Lake, the closure of Raja Kaluve for the construction of a building has resulted in the Lake overflowing whenever it rains heavily.

The MUDA Chairman directed the officials to strengthen the Lake bund and to lay a huge pipe so that storm water flows smoothly through the drain. He also instructed for erecting steel barricades around the Lake as a safety measure.

Marigowda told local residents that MUDA has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on construction of storm water drain at Kergalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar and Somanathnagar at a cost of Rs. 24 crore. The MUDA will follow up the matter once the Model Code of Conduct for LS polls ends, he added.

Bogadi Town Panchayat CEO Kuriakose, MUDA EE Nagesh, leaders Naganna, Huchappa, Basavegowda, Ravi, Prakash and others were present during the inspection.