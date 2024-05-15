Three-day Mango Mela from May 24
News

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru:  Despite low yield owing to lack of rainfall and soaring temperature, the Horticulture Department, like every year, has decided to organise ‘Mango Mela’ in city for the benefit of people as well as the farmers.

The Mela will be held from May 24 to 26 at Kuppanna Park in Nazarbad. The Horticulture Department, after holding meetings with the farmers, has invited applications from the growers to take part in the Mela. Those interested may obtain the applications to book a stall and submit the filled-in forms to the Horticulture Deputy Director at Zilla Panchayat before May 18.

Farmers from Mysuru, Ramanagara and other parts of the State are expected to display more than 15-20 varieties of mangoes including Badami, Mallika, Raspuri, Malgoba, Alphanso, Sindura, Kalapady, Tothapuri, Banganapalle, Sugar Baby among others.

The Department will set up 25 stalls at Kuppanna Park for the farmers to display naturally ripened mangoes.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Horticulture Deputy Director S. Manjunath Angadi said that the Mango Mela was being organised as per the demand for the fruit in Mysuru and added more number of visitors were expected to the Mela during weekend.

“The Mela will not only have varieties of mangoes on display but will also sell saplings of various horticultural plants at discount rate of Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 apart from educating visitors on cultivation of horticultural plants and distribution of pamphlets with details,” he added.

Manjunath mentioned that mangoes were being cultivated in about 7,000 acres in Mysuru region and this year, owing to soaring temperature, yield would be reduced by 20-25 percent with late arrival. The Mela  will provide quality mangoes for people, he said.

