MCC raids shops selling, storing banned plastics

May 15, 2024

Seizes 200 kg plastic items; Collects Rs. 38,100 fine

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, who raided eight shops in Shivarampet and Devaraja Market, have seized a total of 200 kgs of banned plastic items besides collecting a total fine of Rs. 38,100 from the shopkeepers.

Following information that a few shops in Shivarampet and Devaraja Market were selling and giving the banned plastic items to customers besides storing them in their shops, a team of MCC officials and staff, led by MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, raided the eight shops during which the officials found that these shops were indeed selling the banned plastic items and seized the items besides collecting fines from them.

MCC Zone-6 Zonal Officer Vani Alva, Environmental Engineer Mythri, Health Inspectors Manju Kumar, Krishna, Basavaraju and Abhaya team members took part in the operation.