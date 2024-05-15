MCC raids shops selling, storing banned plastics
News

MCC raids shops selling, storing banned plastics

May 15, 2024

Seizes 200 kg plastic items; Collects Rs. 38,100 fine

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, who raided eight shops in Shivarampet and Devaraja Market, have seized a total of 200 kgs of banned plastic items besides collecting a total fine of Rs. 38,100 from the shopkeepers.

Following information that a few shops in Shivarampet and Devaraja Market were selling and giving the banned plastic items to customers besides storing them in their shops, a team of MCC officials and staff, led by MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, raided the eight shops during which the officials found that these shops were indeed selling the banned plastic items and seized the items besides collecting fines from them.

MCC Zone-6 Zonal Officer Vani Alva, Environmental Engineer Mythri, Health Inspectors Manju Kumar, Krishna, Basavaraju and Abhaya team members took part in the operation.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching