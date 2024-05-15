Legislative Council Polls: JD(S)-BJP coalition candidate to file nomination for South Teachers Constituency tomorrow
News

Legislative Council Polls: JD(S)-BJP coalition candidate to file nomination for South Teachers Constituency tomorrow

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Congress candidate and former MLC Marithibbegowda filing his nomination yesterday for the ensuing Legislative Council Polls from the South Teachers Constituency, seeking election for the 5th time, JD(S) leader K. Vivekananda, the BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate is all set to submit his nomination papers to Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, who is also the Returning Officer, at 12 noon tomorrow.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that the coalition party leaders including JD(S) State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and others would be present during the filing of the nomination papers.

GTD also mentioned that prior to the filing of the nomination papers, a meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders would be held at Govind Rao Memorial Hall located on JLB Road to discuss about the upcoming Council Polls.

When asked about BJP candidate E.C. Ningaraju, as announced earlier, was also filing his nomination papers this afternoon, GTD said issuing ‘B’ form is very important without which the candidature will not be considered.  “The arrival of BJP leaders including B.Y. Vijayendra and R. Ashoka will be a proof of alliance. The voters, who are aware of Marithibbegowda’s failure, will support our candidate in the ensuing polls,” he said.

Coalition candidate K. Vivekananda, who confirmed about filing his nomination tomorrow,  added that he had already met the teachers in the Constituency and appraised them about his plans for the teaching community.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching