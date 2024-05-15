Legislative Council Polls: JD(S)-BJP coalition candidate to file nomination for South Teachers Constituency tomorrow

May 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Congress candidate and former MLC Marithibbegowda filing his nomination yesterday for the ensuing Legislative Council Polls from the South Teachers Constituency, seeking election for the 5th time, JD(S) leader K. Vivekananda, the BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate is all set to submit his nomination papers to Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, who is also the Returning Officer, at 12 noon tomorrow.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that the coalition party leaders including JD(S) State President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and others would be present during the filing of the nomination papers.

GTD also mentioned that prior to the filing of the nomination papers, a meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders would be held at Govind Rao Memorial Hall located on JLB Road to discuss about the upcoming Council Polls.

When asked about BJP candidate E.C. Ningaraju, as announced earlier, was also filing his nomination papers this afternoon, GTD said issuing ‘B’ form is very important without which the candidature will not be considered. “The arrival of BJP leaders including B.Y. Vijayendra and R. Ashoka will be a proof of alliance. The voters, who are aware of Marithibbegowda’s failure, will support our candidate in the ensuing polls,” he said.

Coalition candidate K. Vivekananda, who confirmed about filing his nomination tomorrow, added that he had already met the teachers in the Constituency and appraised them about his plans for the teaching community.