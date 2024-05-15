60 Trees Fall

May 15, 2024

The recent spate of heavy rain & wind has uprooted numerous trees in various parts of city

Unscientifically laid footpaths and asphalting cited as major reason for weakening of roots

Mysore/Mysuru: An estimated 50 to 60 trees in the city have uprooted and the branches of about 140 to 150 trees are broken and fallen apart, following the copious rainfall and heavy wind recently.

Public are indeed surprised over the extent of damages witnessed in the form of falling of tree branches on either side of Mirza Road in Nazarbad alone, which they rate it as high when compared to other parts of city. The trees add to the visual beauty of Mirza Road, but the recent downpour resulted in the fall of many tree branches. Inter-lock tiles have been laid on footpaths of either side of the stretch of the road connecting Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) to F.K. Irani Circle.

Even the area around the tree trunk has been covered by asphalt, checking the percolation of water deep into the root of the trees, thus leading to the weakening of trees.

K. Surendra, Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Mysuru taluk, told Star of Mysore “The trees belonging to species like Gulmohar, Indian Cork (Akash Mallige), Feltoform account for damages in large numbers, with about 50 to 60 trees uprooted and branches broken due to the wind.”

Naturally trees stand as a guard against wind thus reducing their velocity of speed and hence they play a significant role in preventing the possible threat to human lives and damage to properties, he said.

With the soaking of rain water, the underground water table gets recharged leading to rise in water level. But merely one percent of trees uproot, while 99 percent trees stand strong, he noted.

During monsoon, the velocity of wind will be high and blows in a circular manner (Suli Gaali), all encompassing the trees. The severity of the wind decreases by the month of June and the incidents of tree fall also come down. Moreover, the city has Gulmohar, Akash Mallige and Feltoform, only these three species of trees in large numbers, added RFO Surendra.

He also advised against covering the tree trunk with asphalt, along with illuminating the trees with lights, nailing and tying wires. Owing to these acts, the part of the trees goes dry and starts decaying, making them rickety eventually leading to the fall of their branches.

Beginning from February 2023, the Forest Department is creating awareness against hammering nails to trees, tying wires and decorating them with lights for the purpose of illumination, he said.

Stringent action will be taken against violators in the coming days. The general public should understand about the possibilities of ill-effects concerning the trees on their own, the RFO added.