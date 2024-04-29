MP Prajwal Revanna booked in sex scandal; H.D. Revanna too named

April 29, 2024

SIT probe headed by ADGP B.K. Singh, Suman D. Pennekar and Mysuru SP SeemaLatkar

Bengaluru: Hours after the Karnataka Government decided to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the alleged involvement of JD(S) MP and Hassan candidate PrajwalRevanna in a sex scandal purportedly involving several women, a woman, in her Police complaint, also implicated his father H.D. Revanna, the Holenarasipura MLA and son of former Prime Minister H.D. DeveGowda, as an accused.

Prajwal is reported to have left for Germany. The woman complainant informed the Holenarasipura Police that she chose to come forward and name Revanna and Prajwal after witnessing online testimonies from other victims recounting their experiences.

Describing her case, she asserted that the abuse occurred between 2019 and 2022.

Her complaint, along with others and the FIR filed against Prajwal, will be handled by the SIT, led by CID Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bijay Kumar Singh. The team includes IPS officers Suman D. Pennekar and Mysuru SP SeemaLatkar.

Amidst a political maelstrom, Revanna’s brother and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy distanced the party from the issue. “DeveGowda and I have always upheld the dignity of women. The State Government has initiated an SIT investigation, so let the findings be revealed. We will not shield anyone. Let the truth prevail,” he stated.

Kumaraswamy acknowledged that the BJP at the Centre had alerted them about the video clips. “BJP leaders informed us about issues in the Hassan LokSabha segment and advised against fielding PrajwalRevanna. However, DeveGowda assured them of victory there,” he mentioned.

Kumaraswamy stated that if Prajwal has indeed travelled abroad, the Government, which has formed an SIT to investigate the videos, will bring him back, emphasising that the party has no involvement in the matter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the Government’s decision to establish an SIT following a letter from the State Commission for Women, which mentioned the involvement of influential politicians in soliciting sexual favours from women, with some even being raped.

Sexual video clips allegedly involving PrajwalRevanna surfaced on social media just three days before Hassan voted on Apr. 26. More than 2,000 pen drives were circulated across Hassan. Pen drives with more than 2,000 photos and videos were kept on bus seats, at bus stands and were given to people in public places like parks.

After a few hours, these were widely shared on WhatsApp. Many of the victims in the clips were said to be Government employees, some house helps and others from the unorganised sector.

One of the alleged victims, speaking to the media, accused Prajwal of sexual abuse and recording the incidents, stating that she came forward after learning about hundreds of women being exploited. She explained that it was challenging to confront the influential family in Hassan.

Hassan SP M.S. Mohammed Sujeetha confirmed that a case was registered based on a victim’s statement. Holenarasipura Town Police registered a case under IPC Sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354 (d) (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman).

Prajwal had obtained a Court injunction to restrain the media from circulating the videos, claiming they were doctored to tarnish his image before the elections. His polling agent M.G. PoornachandraTejaswi filed a complaint, naming individuals who distributed the ‘morphed’ clips.