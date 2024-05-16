South Teachers Constituency: K. Vivekananda files nomination as BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate

May 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending days of suspense and speculations, JD(S) leader of Mandya K. Vivekananda filed his nomination as BJP-JD(S) coalition NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidate for the ensuing Legislative Council polls from South Teachers Constituency, at the Regional Commissioner’s (RC) Office on Hunsur Road here this afternoon.

Vivekananda filed his nomination papers in the presence of State JD(S) President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Opposition Leader in the Assembly R. Ashok, Shimoga MP and Lok Sabha BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency NDA candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and other leaders.

The ever busy Hunsur Road witnessed traffic jams and snarls as hundreds of supporters of BJP and JD(S) gathered outside the RC Office to express their support for Vivekananda. Police had a tough time in ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Today (deadline 3 pm) is the last date for filing of nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up tomorrow (May 17). Last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 20. Polling will take place on June 3 (8 am to 4 pm) and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 6.

The BJP High Command had announced Dr. E.C. Ningaraj Gowda as the party candidate for the South Teachers Constituency. Subsequently, this gave rise to tension and confusion between the two coalition partners as the JD(S) insisted that the BJP leave the seat to it as currently the seat was held by the JD(S).

The BJP, taking note of the confusions, finally agreed to leave the seat for JD(S) after prolonged deliberations. Following this, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda yesterday issued the party’s B form to Vivekananda, who is from Mandya.