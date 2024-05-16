Intl. espionage case: NIA arrests man from city

May 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an accused, who had been on the run after jumping bail, in an espionage case involving a Sri Lankan and a Pakistani national.

The arrested individual is identified as 34-year-old Nooruddin alias Rafi, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh, was caught from Rajivnagar area of Mysuru by an NIA team, an official statement said.

Originally hailing from Chennai, Nooruddin had been residing in Rajivnagar for past five to six months. His arrest was carried out by NIA officials in collaboration with Inspector Sudhakar from the Udayagiri Police Station, along with Sub-Inspectors and supporting staff.

Following his arrest, a house search was also conducted and several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, laptop, pen drives and a drone, were recovered, the anti-terror agency said.

Nooruddin, who had been involved in online footwear purchases, was found to be selling footwear in city. There is currently no information suggesting his involvement in criminal activities in Mysuru. Local Police have confirmed Nooruddin’s arrest.

A non-bailable warrant was issued earlier against Nooruddin when he had failed to appear before the NIA Special Court, Chennai, after being released on bail under stringent conditions in August 2023. The Court had declared him a proclaimed offender on May 7 this year.

The case relates to a terror conspiracy by Sri Lankan national Muhammed Sakir Hussain and Amir Zubair Siddique, a Pakistani national employed at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

They had conspired to carry out explosions at the US Consulate in Chennai and Israel Embassy in Bengaluru in 2014, the NIA claimed.

NIA investigations have revealed that Nooruddin was involved in financing the anti-national espionage activities through high-quality fake Indian currency notes at the behest of the accused Pakistani national.

The trial against Nooruddin, which was halted due to his disappearance, will now resume, stated the NIA. His arrest marks a breakthrough in the halted trial.