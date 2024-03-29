Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA arrests key conspirator

March 29, 2024

Bengaluru: The key conspirator in the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru was arrested yesterday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after massive raids across multiple locations in three States.

Muzammil Shareef, who extended logistic support to the other two accused in the case, was arrested after the National Investigation Agency teams raided 18 locations – 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

NIA, which took over the case on Mar. 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, wanted by the agency in other cases. Both the men are on the run. Abdul Matheen Taha has been missing since 2020.

Raids were conducted yesterday at the houses of all the three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects. Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash.

Several customers and hotel staff members were injured in the blast on Mar. 1, which caused extensive damage to the popular cafe. Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain allegedly left behind a bag in the cafe which had an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in it.

Rameshwaram Cafe resumed operations on Mar. 9 with enhanced security measures to ensure safety of customers and staff.