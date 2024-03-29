Former MLA Vasu remembered

March 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA Vasu had a big heart of extending help even to his opponents, said Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

He was speaking at a condolence meet organised by Vasu Vishwasi Balaga at Sahukar Chennaiah Auditorium of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in Gokulam here yesterday evening.

Swamiji, after offering floral tributes to the portrait of Vasu, said he had never imagined Vasu, who was cautious about his health, would depart so soon and added that the late leader, having settled in Mysuru, had made a mark for himself.

“At the time when Dr. Veerappa Moily was the Chief Minister, Vasu served as his Political Secretary. Despite being elected as an MLA, Vasu was popular as ‘Mayor Vasu’. The name Vasu had become a synonym with ‘Mayor’. A man of commitment, Vasu ensured the work taken up by him was completed. After being elected as MLA from Chamaraja Constituency, Vasu was instrumental in solving many issues of the Constituency including the construction of a new campus for Maharani’s College,” he said.

Swamiji also remembered Vasu spearheading the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Mysore Palace premises during his tenure as the Mayor of Mysuru city. “Despite not having much funds, Vasu effectively and successfully organised the event,” Swamiji recalled.

Terming Vasu as an encyclopaedia, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji remembered an instance when Vasu delivered a one-and-a-half-hour-long welcome speech at a function in Vidya Vikas Institution as people waited for the then Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who arrived late for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Mutt’s Mahamedanandaji remembered his student days when he along with his friends visiting Vasu during 1992 and collecting Rs. 500 for a volleyball tournament.

He also said that Vasu was among those who had helped the RK Ashram for installing Swami Vivekananda’s statue at Cheluvamba Park in city and for the ongoing construction of Viveka Memorial.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said Vasu did not go away like another other common man. Instead he served the society and departed as a special person.

“Having a close association with the Mutt, Vasu was not only a politician but a person with interest in literature and an entrepreneur having his stakes in journalism. He will be remembered by the people for the welfare he has done to the society.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru Branch Head Sri Somanatha Swamiji, P.V. Giri of Siddhartha Group, Mysuru, District Congress Rural Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Vidyavardhaka Sangha President Gundappa Gowda, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya, State BJP Minority Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas and others were present on the occasion.

When I took over reins of Mysore Palace, I had no experience of public life. That was when Vasu, who was then the Chamaraja MLA, influenced in shaping my appearance in public. I felt sad after hearing about his demise. Having started my political career, I would have received his guidance. — Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP candidate, Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency

Vasu is a well-known personality in the city of Mysuru. A person of discipline and a Congress party loyalist, Vasu played a crucial role in strengthening the party. Many officials remember him for his honesty. An unblemished leader, Vasu as MLA had effectively utilised Rs. 1,800 crore funds released by CM Siddaramaiah for development of Chamaraja Constituency. — M. Lakshmana, Congress candidate, Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency