Congress opens War Room to reach voters
March 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The War Room on behalf of Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency M. Lakshmana was opened on Gaganachumbi Double Road, Kuvempunagar in the city yesterday.

The War Room has been opened under the leadership of former MLA M.K. Somashekar at the building opposite the residence of former Minister late H.S. Mahadeva Prasad.

Speaking  after inaugurating  the War Room, Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh said “I spoke to a beneficiary of Guarantee Schemes. It is one of the novel initiatives, as many of the families have been financially empowered with the schemes. With every household having a beneficiary of guarantee schemes, we are hopeful that they will support our candidate in the election.”

Former MLA Somashekar said “Lakshmana is an intelligent person who is well aware of the social issues bothering the people. He has been constantly questioning the anti-people policies of the Central Government and creating awareness among the people. The response from the people is also positive. We will reach all the voters in the remaining days in order to seek votes                                                         from them.”

Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited and MLA Anil Chikkamadu, MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad, KPCC Spokesman H.A. Venkatesh, former Corporator J. Gopi, former Mayors Narayan, T.B. Chikkanna, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Block Congress President G. Somashekar, Sridhar, Shiv Sagar, Bhargav, Ravishankar and others were present.

