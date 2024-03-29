Bribe to release salary: Nanjangud BEO, Special Teacher in Lokayukta net
March 29, 2024

Nanjangud: Lokayukta sleuths have trapped Nanjangud Block Education Officer (BEO) and a Special Teacher while they were accepting bribe to release the three months pending salary of a specially-abled teacher.

Those trapped by the Lokayukta are BEO Shivalingaiah and Special Teacher Ramesh. They were caught red handed while receiving bribe amount of Rs. 5,000 from specially-abled teacher Narasimhamurthy at the BEO Office in the town yesterday afternoon.

Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Tilaknagar in Mysuru, had moved an application for the release of his three months pending salary. BEO Shivalingaiah, who went through the application, demanded Rs. 10,000 bribe to release the same, following which Narasimhamurthy lodged a written complaint at the Lokayukta SP Office and a case under Anti-Corruption Act was registered.

Lokayukta Police, under the guidance of Lokayukta SP V.J. Sajith, laid a trap and caught the BEO and the Special Teacher while they were accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from Narasimhamurthy at about 3.30 pm yesterday at the BEO Office.

The accused were brought to the Lokayukta SP Office in Mysuru, where they conducted an enquiry, recovered the cash and produced the duo before a Magistrate yesterday night, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Mysuru Lokayukta Dy.SP V. Krishnaiah, Inspectors Ravikumar, Umesh, Jayarathna, staff Veerabhardraswamy, Lokesh, Gopi and others took part in the raid.

