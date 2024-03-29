Cops trace bag of jewels left behind in auto
March 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashkar Police have succeeded in tracing the bag of gold jewels left behind by a passenger in an autorickshaw within one hour of registering the case. The bag was later returned to its rightful owner with the help of the autorickshaw driver.

Jyothi, a resident of Sathagalli in city, had bought jewellery weighing 60 grams some time ago. As she wanted to exchange the jewellery, she went to a jewellery shop on Ashoka Road with the jewellery bag. However, while alighting from the autorickshaw, she had forgotten to take the bag. However, by the time she realised that she had left the bag, the auto had gone and informed Lashkar Police.

Inspector Mohammed Salim Abbas and staff, who took up the case, succeeded in tracing the autorickshaw. Strangely, auto driver Mohammed Nasir was unaware about the bag left behind by the passenger. The Police later brought the auto driver and his vehicle to the Police Station and returned the valuable to its owner.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi have lauded Lashkar Police and the auto driver.

