Youth meets watery grave in Kapila

March 29, 2024

Nanjangud: A youth, who had gone for a swim at Hatwalu Katte, across Kapila River, near Hullahalli, along with his friends has met his watery grave. The deceased Abhishek (23), a resident of Krishnamurthy Layout here, was pursuing Engineering at Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT) in Tandavapura.

Following a holiday, Abhishek, along with his friends Samarth and Preetham went to Hatwalu Katte on Wednesday evening. All the three dived into the water and Abhishek who swam ahead of others was unable to swim back to safety. Samarth and Preetham, who saw Abhishek drowning, shouted for help. A few people, who were nearby, rescued Abhishek but he was dead, it is learnt. Hullahalli Police have registered a case.