Electric Vehicles, charging stations surge in Mysuru

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The sales of Electric Vehicle (EV) of different makes and the development of EV infrastructure in Mysuru have experienced notable growth.

Officials report that sales have surged significantly, attributed to the rush to purchase vehicles before the conclusion of the Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) subsidy scheme.

In response to the demand, the Centre has launched the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024, allocating a budget of Rs. 500 crore to sustain support for the acquisition of electric two and three-wheelers until the end of July this year.

Data from the Government’s Vahan website reveals that Karnataka ranks third in India in terms of EV sales, with 0.28 million EVs (3,42,690) registered since 2021. Uttar Pradesh leads the country in EV sales with 6,10,895 EVs, followed by Maharashtra in second place with 4,39,936 EVs registered during the same period.

According to statistics from the Regional Transport Office, as of March 2022, Mysuru had a total of 2,465 electric two-wheelers, 75 three-wheelers and 208 electric four-wheelers registered. By 2024 April, the number of electric two-wheelers registered in the Mysuru West RTO has surged to 13,324 vehicles, along with 65 passenger autos, 117 goods autos and 786 electric cars.

In the RTO East, as of April 2024, over 1,292 vehicles have been registered. Among them, 30 are light motor vehicles, 24 are autorickshaws and an impressive 1,238 electric two-wheelers have been registered. It’s noteworthy that two and three-wheelers have spearheaded the surge in EV sales, constituting a significant majority of all EV sales in the region.

Vehicle charging infrastructure

In tandem with the rise in the number of EVs, the infrastructure necessary for charging these vehicles has also experienced a notable uptick. As of 2024, Mysuru city boasts 15 charging points, while there are 36 licensed charging points in the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) — five districts. These charging stations have been established with the approval of CESC.

Upon submission of an application for an EV charging point, the CESC grants an LT6(C) connection. A rate of Rs. 4.50 per unit is applicable for electricity consumed at these charging points.

In addition to the officially registered charging stations, numerous commercial charging points have been established at malls, hotels and lodges in Mysuru. These commercial charging points operate at rates ranging from Rs. 7 to Rs. 8 per unit.

An officer from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) noted, “We do not possess an exact count of such EV charging points in Mysuru as we lack a comprehensive list. This is primarily because these charging points operate at commercial rates and are not considered illegal. However, if they choose to register with CESC and acquire an LT6(C) connection, they could benefit from reduced rates, priced at Rs. 4.50 per unit instead of the commercial rates.”

CESC stations

CESC officially operates charging points at Kesare, Hinkal, its administrative office at Kuvempunagar and at Kadakola Guest House. Additionally, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has established its own EV charging points at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Bannimantap Depot, Virajpet and Madikeri bus stands, as well as at Gundlupet. It’s important to note that these charging points are reserved exclusively for the use of KSRTC buses and are not accessible to the general public.

With ongoing Government support, technological advancements and a robust network of manufacturers, suppliers and service providers, officials anticipate exponential growth in the electric vehicle industry in the years ahead. The Indian Government has greenlit a new electric vehicle initiative, complete with tax incentives, to position India as a premier manufacturing hub.