Extend 5% property tax rebate by one month: Former Mayor Bhyrappa
News

Extend 5% property tax rebate by one month: Former Mayor Bhyrappa

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the deadline for 5 percent rebate on property tax having ended on Apr. 30, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to extend the rebate period by one more month as many people could not utilise the facility due to technical glitches and absence of officials owing to Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakartara Bhavan this morning, he said the 5 percent rebate on property tax was in force from Apr. 1 to 30. But this year, there were many glitches in online payment of property tax and many public holidays. Hence, MCC should extend the tax rebate for one more month, he urged.

Pointing out that the MCC has collected just Rs. 90 crore property tax as against the target of  Rs. 220 crore, Bhyrappa contended that the extension of 5 percent tax rebate by one more month will surely help the MCC collect more tax from property owners. Such an extension will also benefit a large chunk of property owners who could not avail the facility due to various reasons, he added.

J.P. Nagar Yoga Trust member Venkatesh and  J.P. Nagar Tennis Club member Vasu were present at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching