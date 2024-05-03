Sex scandal: H.D. Revanna withdraws anticipatory bail petition
News

Sex scandal: H.D. Revanna withdraws anticipatory bail petition

May 3, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, who was booked for kidnapping one of the alleged victims of sexual abuse by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has withdrawn his anticipatory bail petition.

An FIR was registered hours before the anticipatory bail plea of Revanna came up for hearing in the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru today. The High Court had yesterday transferred the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea to the Special Court for People’s Representatives.

The alleged victim earlier worked as a maid in Revanna’s household for six years. A video of her being ‘raped’ by Prajwal is in circulation, Police sources said.

Revanna was earlier booked for sexual harassment based on the complaint of another former maid in his house. He sought anticipatory bail in that case. However, he skipped the summons to appear before the SIT on May 2 for questioning.

Revanna had applied for anticipatory bail fearing arrest and when the case came up before the Special Court this morning, Special Public Prosecutor Byatha N. Jagadeesh told the Court that charges of rape have not been included against Revanna and as such, anticipatory bail is not required. The charges against Revanna are all bailable ones and the anticipatory bail does not hold good in this case, he told the Court.

