Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, no Gandhi in Amethi contest

May 3, 2024

New Delhi: Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi, also seeking re-election from Kerala’s Wayanad, from Raebareli and K.L. Sharma from Amethi as the party released its candidates’ list for Lok Sabha polls this morning. Both the seats will be going to election in the fifth phase on May 20.

The announcement came after much suspense over the two constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Both Amethi and Raebareli have been Congress bastions. Rahul Gandhi lost the 2019 LS elections from Amethi to BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

But why did Rahul Gandhi choose the Raebareli seat? Well, many say Raebareli is safer than Amethi to win for Rahul. The Gandhi family has been winning the Raebareli since 1952.

Rahul’s grandfather, Feroze Gandhi, grandmother, Indira Gandhi and mother, Sonia Gandhi, have represented the seat before. Also, many within the Congress thought that the Amethi had ceased to be a family seat after Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

“Rahul Gandhi had to contest from UP. Contesting from Amethi would have converted the fight into Rahul Vs Smriti. In that scenario, Rahul would have needed more time in Amethi. Raebareli remains a safer seat,” said a Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nominations soon, while K.L. Sharma has already filed. Today is the last day for the same.

Congress loyalist Sharma will face Smriti Irani in Amethi in the elections. “Even if Sharma loses, it won’t be a big deal,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s opponent would be Dinesh Pratap Singh, who was announced as the BJP’s pick from Raebareli on Thursday. Dinesh Singh had lost the 2019 LS polls to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.