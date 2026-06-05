Free darshan queue slowed for devotees to opt for paid darshan!

June 5, 2026

Sir,

Chamundi Hill holds a special place in the hearts of Mysuru residents. It is not merely a religious destination but an emotional and cultural symbol of our city. Therefore, witnessing its present condition is deeply disappointing.

The hilltop is littered with uncleared garbage in several areas, creating an unpleasant environment for devotees and visitors. Despite being one of the most revered landmarks in the region, cleanliness and maintenance appear to have been neglected.

There is also growing concern among pilgrims regarding the management of darshan facilities. Since the formation of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority, many devotees feel that the movement of the free darshan queue is being unnecessarily slowed, encouraging visitors to opt for paid darshan instead. Whether this perception is accurate or not, it deserves a transparent review by the authorities.

Recently, Rs. 50 ticket has been withdrawn silently with the explanation that construction work is underway. However, many visitors have observed that no visible construction activity is currently taking place, raising questions about the justification for withdrawal.

In the interest of transparency and public accountability, I request that the concerned parties investigate and bring the actual facts before the public.

—A devotee

Mysuru

3.6.2026