Vasu’s last rites performed as per Vokkaliga customs

March 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The final rites of former Chamaraja MLA Vasu, affectionately known as ‘Mayor Vasu’ in political and personal circles, were performed yesterday evening at the premises of Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions, which he founded and established on Mysuru-Bannur Main Road.

Following the customs of the Vokkaliga community, the rituals commenced around 4.25 pm near the site where his wife Lalitha V. Gowda’s last rites were conducted. Vasu’s sons, Kaveesh Gowda, Avish Gowda and Ritesh Gowda, along with daughters-in-law and relatives, led the proceedings. The eldest son, Kavish Gowda, ignited the pyre, marking the culmination of the ceremony.

Former Chief Minister and Union Minister, Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, paid his respects to Vasu, highlighting their close association. Vasu had served as the Political Secretary to Moily during his tenure as Chief Minister from 1992 to 1994. Whenever Moily visited Mysuru, Vasu was invariably by his side, a steadfast companion and supporter to his political mentor, regardless of personal or professional commitments.

Others who paid their last respects were former Minister Rani Satish, MLC Marithibbegowda, Congress Women’s Wing President Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda, former MLA L. Nagendra, Dr. Rajashekhar and Dr. Latha Rajashekhar.

Before the last rites, the mortal remains of Vasu were transported from his residence on Jayalakshmipuram Temple Road to Bannur Road in a vehicle adorned with flowers. Before departing from his house, rituals were conducted at 12.30 pm.

The procession commenced at 2.30 pm and the body was brought to the Congress Office, where a host of party leaders, including Congress District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City President R. Murthy and former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, paid their respects.

Leaders and volunteers of Congress Sevadal honoured the departed leader with ‘Dhwaja Vandana’ as a gesture of gratitude for his service. After spending over 30 minutes at the Congress office, the mortal remains were taken to the premises of Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions, where hundreds of people paid their respects along the route.