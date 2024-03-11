National Highways in Karnataka to resemble US roads: Gadkari

March 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has expressed optimism that by the end of 2024, National Highways in Karnataka will mirror the road infrastructure of the United States (US).

He spoke at an event at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city last afternoon to lay foundation stones for a series of National Highway projects in Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan regions worth over Rs. 4,000 crore. Gadkari conveyed his happiness and pride regarding the progress of National Highway projects in Karnataka and voiced confidence that the State’s National Highway road network will soon match the standards seen in the United States.

In response to the representations received from Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish regarding infrastructure improvements on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, Gadkari assured that necessary measures would be taken promptly. He pledged to approve underpasses, foot over-bridges and enhancements of entry and exit points on the Expressway within the next 15 days.

“I assure you that approval for the underpasses, foot over-bridges and entry and exit points will be granted within 15 days. Also, I will ask the Ministry officials to prepare a detailed project report on Prathap Simha’s proposal to upgrade the existing 4-lane highway from Mysuru to Nanjangud into a six-lane one,” he affirmed.

Additionally, Gadkari emphasised that the foot over-bridges on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway would prioritise accessibility for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities by installing lifts.

Connecting Kushalnagar to Bengaluru

The Mysuru-Kushalnagar National Highway-275 project is underway at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,200 crores consisting of a total of five packages. Once completed, it will connect Kushalnagar to Bengaluru.

Once complete, the highway will bring down the journey time between Kushalnagar to Bengaluru from the existing five hours to just two-and-a-half hours. He said the road will also provide an alternative route between Bengaluru and Mangaluru whenever there is a landslide in Shiradi ghats.

Nitin Gadkari informed that when he took office as the Minister in 2014, Karnataka had 6,707 kilometres of National Highways. However, the State now has 8,200 kilometres of National Highways. While 151 projects envisaging 3,063 km have already been completed at a cost of Rs. 60,000 crore, about 94 projects covering 2,372 km have been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 90,000 crore.

Revanna lauds Gadkari

Speaking at the event, former Minister and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna commended the Centre for its development initiatives across various sectors, notably roads and aviation. He attributed these achievements to the dedication of Prime Minister Modi’s administration.

Revanna highlighted the efficiency of Nitin Gadkari, stating that irrespective of political parties, funds for road development are consistently approved under Gadkari’s leadership. He emphasised that supporters and opposition party members acknowledge Gadkari’s commendable efforts and urged the people to support PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MPs Prathap Simha, Sumalatha Ambarish and S. Muniswamy, MLAs H.D. Revanna, T.S. Srivatsa and G.D. Harish Gowda, MLCs H. Vishwanath and C.N. Manjegowda and others were present.