Three-tier security for EVMs

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Security for the strong rooms storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT systems (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) will be organised in three tiers.

Armed personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), specially deployed for this purpose, will assume control over the counting centre security. It may be mentioned here that the CRPF personnel were not deployed for voting and pre-election security and monitoring. They have been called to Mysuru only to guard the counting centre.

The strong rooms will feature a single entry point and a double lock system, with keys securely held by the Returning Officer. Additional entry points, including windows, will be sealed to prevent unauthorised access.

Responding to concerns raised by political parties, the Election Commission (EC) has instructed district election authorities to reinforce the security of the strong rooms. Security measures have been bolstered with three layers of protection.

Over 30 armed CRPF personnel are providing the first layer, while the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) is responsible for the second layer. The third layer of security will be managed by from City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) personnel. In all, there are over 150 personnel guarding the counting centre in three shifts 24X7.

All Tahsildars and Tahsildar-grade officers (Class 1 officers) of the Constituency have been appointed as strong room Gazetted Officers and will maintain a continuous presence outside the strong rooms in three shifts of eight hours each.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth assured that accessing the strong rooms would be nearly impossible due to the extensive security measures in place. Over 150 closed-circuit surveillance cameras and display screens are monitored round the clock. Even senior officials are restricted to inspecting the security arrangements from outside the strong room, with the entire campus under surveillance.

Security personnel will maintain a logbook detailing entries regarding the date, time, duration, and the names of individuals entering the premises. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the welfare of security personnel, including provisions for food, water, toilets, fire extinguishers, and ambulances.