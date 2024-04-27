Three-tier security for EVMs
News

Three-tier security for EVMs

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Security for the strong rooms storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the VVPAT systems (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) will be organised in three tiers.

Armed personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), specially deployed for this purpose, will assume control over the counting centre security. It may be mentioned here that the CRPF personnel were not deployed for voting and pre-election security and monitoring. They have been called to Mysuru only to guard the counting centre.

The strong rooms will feature a single entry point and a double lock system, with keys securely held by the Returning Officer. Additional entry points, including windows, will be sealed to prevent unauthorised access.

Responding to concerns raised by political parties, the Election Commission (EC) has instructed district election authorities to reinforce the security of the strong rooms. Security measures have been bolstered with three layers of protection.

Over 30 armed CRPF personnel are providing the first layer, while the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) is responsible for the second layer. The third layer of security will be managed by from City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) personnel. In all, there are over 150 personnel guarding the counting centre in three shifts 24X7.

All Tahsildars and Tahsildar-grade officers (Class 1 officers) of the Constituency have been appointed as strong room Gazetted Officers and will maintain a continuous presence outside the strong rooms in three shifts of eight hours each.

 City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth assured that accessing the strong rooms would be nearly impossible due to the extensive security measures in place. Over 150 closed-circuit surveillance cameras and display screens are monitored round the clock. Even senior officials are restricted to inspecting the security arrangements from outside the strong room, with the entire campus under surveillance.

READ ALSO  Illegal transportation of liquor: Rs. 5 lakh worth liquor, autorickshaw, two-wheeler seized

Security personnel will maintain a logbook detailing entries regarding the date, time, duration, and the names of individuals entering the premises. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the welfare of security personnel, including provisions for food, water, toilets, fire extinguishers, and ambulances.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching