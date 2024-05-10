City circular bus services by Dasara

May 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: By Dasara 2024, the Mysuru Division of the KSRTC will launch city circular services aimed at connecting vital Government offices, commercial areas in the Central Business District, the City Bus Stand, the Sub-Urban Bus Stand and the City Railway Station, facilitating seamless travel for residents and travellers.

These services will be designed to enable commuters to access City Bus Stand, Railway Station and Sub-Urban Bus Stand conveniently, eliminating the need for alternative modes of transportation.

Initially, buses will operate along two circular routes at regular intervals. Depending on the response received, the number of routes and buses will be expanded later on.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KSRTC Divisional Controller (Traffic) H.T. Veeresh revealed that two routes have been finalised for the city circular services, operating clockwise and anti-clockwise to connect the Sub-Urban Bus Stand, City Bus Stand and the Railway Station.

The first route will commence clockwise from the City Bus Stand, proceeding towards Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle), Dasappa Circle, City Railway Station, Irwin Road, K.R. Hospital, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Nazarbad BSNL Office, Hardinge Circle, and finally returning to the City Bus Stand.

On the other hand, the second route will begin from the City Bus Stand and travel towards Mysuru City Corporation Office, Hardinge Circle, Palace South Gate, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Irwin Road, K.R. Hospital, City Railway Station, Dasappa Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Double Road, Sanskrit Patashala, before re-entering the City Bus Stand in the anti-clockwise direction.

These circular routes will offer direct connectivity to different neighbourhoods, alleviating congestion at the City Bus Stand. “Initially, we will deploy two buses on these routes, and based on the feedback received, we will increase the number of buses on existing routes and establish new ones,” Veeresh stated.

He further explained that once a bus completes its designated route, it will immediately commence another circuit travel. There will be no fixed schedule, as the buses will operate continuously from morning until the conclusion of city services.