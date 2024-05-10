100 e-buses to arrive soon; 118 city buses will be scrapped

May 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ project, implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), is set to be launched in Mysuru shortly. Under this initiative, Mysuru is slated to receive 100 e-buses. “Upon receiving these buses, 118 city buses in poor condition will be decommissioned,” said KSRTC Divisional Controller (Traffic) H.T. Veeresh.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Veeresh elaborated on the ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ project, highlighting that cities with populations ranging from 5 to 10 lakh, including Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Mangaluru, will each be allotted 100 buses. Meanwhile, cities with populations below 5 lakh, such as Ballari, Vijayapura, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru, will receive 50 buses each.

Veeresh further explained that with the introduction of these buses, the KSRTC plans to launch area-to-area bus services, eliminating the need for passengers to commute to the City Bus Stand. For instance, routes like J.P. Nagar to Hebbal, Siddhartha Layout to Vijayanagar, and J.P. Nagar to Siddhartha Layout will be serviced by these buses, which will operate on longer routes without entering the City Bus Stand.

Currently, 493 buses are operating within the city limits of Mysuru. Out of these, 118 buses are in poor condition and will be decommissioned upon the arrival of the 100 e-buses as part of the ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ project. Additionally, 50 new dark blue-coloured buses will be introduced under a State Government scheme.

“We also have 22 Volvo services that are in good condition, serving routes such as Chamundi Hill and Infosys, Hebbal,” added the KSRTC Divisional Controller (Traffic) H.T. Veeresh.