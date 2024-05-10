Sex Scandal Case: CM Siddu says ‘NO’ to CBI probe

May 10, 2024

People must have faith in Karnataka Police; Denies role of Dy.CM in the case

Mysore/Mysuru: With rumours about sex scandal case involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and alleged kidnap case involving his father H.D. Revanna likely to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) making rounds, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quashed all rumours stating that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State Government would continue to investigate the case, here this morning.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli, CM Siddaramaiah, who returned to Mysuru after brief holiday in Ooty to take part in the Basava Jayanthi celebrations, said that one should have faith in Karnataka Police who have solved many cases in the past.

Commenting on former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with a request for a CBI inquiry into the case, CM Siddaramaiah said that the SIT had been constituted in accordance with the law and added that the State Government had full faith on the SIT to come out with the truth.

“During my previous term as Chief Minister between 2013-18 many cases including D.K. Ravi case, K.J. George case, Lottery case, Paresh Mesta death case among others were handed over to CBI which yielded no result. While the Congress Government had handed over many cases to CBI for investigation, the subsequent BJP State Government did not handover even a single case to the central agency during its tenure,” said Siddaramaiah.

Stating that BJP and former PM Deve Gowda had developed a sudden affection towards CBI, CM Siddaramaiah said while BJP had termed CBI as ‘Corruption Bureau of Investigation’, former PM Deve Gowda had called the central agency as ‘Chor Bachao Institute’.

When asked about the need to investigate the case at an international level, Siddaramaiah said there was no need for such an investigation expressing confidence of a thorough investigation by the SIT.

Commenting on the allegations of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar being involved in the case, Siddaramaiah added neither him nor D.K. Shivakumar were involved in the case and added he had never in his political career had asked the Police to work beyond the ambit of the law.

Further, commenting on alleged kidnap case involving former Minister H.D. Revanna, CM Siddaramaiah questioned if a false FIR was filed in the case, as alleged by H.D. Revanna, then why did the Court reject the interim anticipatory bail and if the former Minister was innocent what was the need to file for an interim anticipatory bail.

Basava Jayanthi celebrations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah showering flower petals on the statue of 12th century Social Reformer and State’s Cultural Leader Basaveshwara at the Gun House Circle in city this morning as part of Basava Jayanthi celebrations. Also seen are Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Basava Balagagala Okkuta President M. Pradeep Kumar, MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad and former MLA M.K. Somashekar.

Speaking about Basava Jayanthi celebrations, Siddaramaiah said that the celebration was being held in a low-scale owing to Model Code of Conduct for LS Polls which was in effect. He lauded Basavanna for his contributions in reforming the society by fighting against social evils and added most of his preaching were relevant even to this day.

Later, CM Siddaramaiah visited the Gun House Circle and garlanded the statute of Basavanna on the occasion Basava Jayanthi celebrations. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs K. Harishgowda, H.M. Ganesh Prasad and A.R. Krishnamurthy, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda and Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajiv, District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress Committee President R. Murthy and others were present.

Earlier, enroute to Gun House Circle, CM Siddaramaiah visited H.V. Rajiv’s Hasiru Mysuru Nursery and planted a Guava sapling to mark the Basava Jayanthi celebrations. Later, he also viewed the saplings that have been kept in the nursery for public distribution.