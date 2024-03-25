Siddu mobilises Congress cadre for Mysuru-Kodagu victory
Siddu mobilises Congress cadre for Mysuru-Kodagu victory

March 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has entrusted party workers, MLAs and other leaders with the crucial responsibility of securing victory for the Congress party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, which includes Siddaramaiah’s hometown of Mysuru.

Recognising the significance of winning this Constituency, Siddaramaiah has elevated it to a prestige issue for the Congress. He has urged party workers to unite and prioritise the victory of the Congress candidate M. Lakshmana, by setting aside any internal differences.

During a strategic meeting convened at a private hotel in Mysuru yesterday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rallied party workers, office-bearers, MLAs, and former legislators to ensure a triumphant electoral outcome. Recognising the imperative of overturning past defeats, Siddaramaiah emphasised the necessity of harnessing the collective strength of the Congress cadre.

Acknowledging the BJP’s dominance in all areas except Hunsur and Narasimharaja during the previous Lok Sabha election, Siddaramaiah underscored the urgent need for strategic realignment and coordinated efforts.

He highlighted the evolving sentiments against the BJP, particularly in Madikeri and Virajpet, where the Congress enjoys robust Legislative representation.

With an eye on victory, Siddaramaiah set ambitious targets, aiming for a one-lakh vote advantage from these Constituencies. This bold objective reflects the Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to securing a decisive electoral triumph for the Congress in the upcoming polls.

Siddaramaiah delineated clear objectives for legislators in the Periyapatna, Narasimharaja, Chamaraja, Virajpet and Madikeri Constituencies, urging them to mobilise support and secure significant margins of victory. Even in the Krishnaraja Constituency, where the party lacks direct representation, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in garnering public trust.

Reflecting on past setbacks for Congress in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, Siddaramaiah underscored the crucial nature of the upcoming elections, asserting that failure to clinch victory would undermine the party’s credibility.

