Poll official injured as car rams into check-post

April 28, 2024

Driver flees spot, abandoning vehicle

Mysore/Mysuru: Election officials stationed at a check-post along the Hootagalli — KRS Road near Koorgalli, adjacent to the NIE, were jolted by a startling incident when a speeding Verna car (KA-03-MQ-1300) collided with the check-post, injuring an on-duty official around 12.30 am today.

The injured official is Veerabhadrappa, a Junior Assistant at CESC. He has sustained a fracture to his right leg as he was struck by the speeding vehicle when it entered the check-post.

Fortunately, other personnel at the check-post were unscathed from the collision. Veerabhadrappa was shifted to a private hospital in Jayalakshmipuram, where he underwent surgery this morning.

According to authorities, Veerabhadrappa’s condition is stable. In response to the incident, Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra visited the hospital to inquire about Veerabhadrappa’s well-being.

Veerabhadrappa’s son, Shivarudraswamy, informed Star of Mysore that his father underwent surgery for his fractured leg this morning and urged authorities to take action against the speeding driver.

Meanwhile, V.V. Puram Traffic Police visited the spot, conducted inspection, seized the vehicle and conducted a spot mahazar.

The Police have registered an FIR and initiated a search for the accused, who fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.