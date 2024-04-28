Jain Muni arrives in city from Shravanabelagola

April 28, 2024

To deliver special spiritual discourses during his three-day stay

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city witnessed a spectacular showcase of traditional hospitality today as the city’s Jain community members warmly welcomed the esteemed Acharya 108 Sri Prasanna Sagara Muni and his entourage at Fountain Circle this morning.

Acharya 108 Sri Prasanna Sagara Muni, also known as ‘Antarmana’ Acharya, is a Digambara Jain Muni. He was initiated as a Digambara monk by Acharya Vidyasagar ji on April 18, 1989, in Paryapt, Rajasthan.

Arriving at 7.30 am from Shravanabelagola, the revered Seer was greeted with profound reverence by the Jain community leaders, alongside Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa. Organised by the Sri Digambar Jain Samaj, Mysuru, the event drew hundreds of devotees who joined in the procession.

The grand reception and procession began at Fountain Circle where the jubilant Jain community members performed traditional rituals and a Poornakumbha welcome. Procession, accompanied by folk art and Nandi Dhwaja, Dollu Kunitha and Kamsale passed through Ashoka Road, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of the Mysore Palace and reached M.L. Jain Boarding and Sri Parshwanatha Digambara Jain Mandira.

At the Sri Parshwanatha Digambara Jain Mandira, the Acharya was honoured with a shower of flower petals, followed by the sacred ritual of feet washing, symbolising the divine connection between the spiritual guide and the devoted followers.

Expressing gratitude, G.T. Devegowda extended blessings for abundant rains and prosperity across the State, while Srivatsa echoed aspirations for cultural enrichment and agricultural prosperity under the benevolent guidance of the revered Acharya.

During his three-day stay in Mysuru, the Seer will impart special spiritual discourses, fostering spiritual growth among devotees. Tomorrow, a visit to the Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama is scheduled before his departure for Bengaluru on Tuesday, Apr. 30, announced community leader Suresh Kumar Jain.

The event witnessed the presence of community leaders, including senior advocate Harish Kumar Hegde, Bharat Raj B.S. Santosh Prakash, Simantini, V. Bharat, Lakshmish Babu, Jinendra Prakash, Dharanendra and others, reaffirming the collective commitment to uphold the cherished traditions of Jain culture.