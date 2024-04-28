Jain Muni arrives in city from Shravanabelagola
News

Jain Muni arrives in city from Shravanabelagola

April 28, 2024

To deliver special spiritual discourses during his three-day stay

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city witnessed a spectacular showcase of traditional hospitality today as the city’s Jain community members warmly welcomed the esteemed Acharya 108 Sri Prasanna Sagara Muni and his entourage at Fountain Circle this morning.

Acharya 108 Sri Prasanna Sagara Muni, also known as ‘Antarmana’ Acharya, is a Digambara Jain Muni. He was initiated as a Digambara monk by Acharya Vidyasagar ji on April 18, 1989, in Paryapt, Rajasthan.

Arriving at 7.30 am from Shravanabelagola, the revered Seer was greeted with profound reverence by the Jain community leaders, alongside Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa. Organised by the Sri Digambar Jain Samaj, Mysuru, the event drew hundreds of devotees who joined in the procession.

The grand reception and procession began at Fountain Circle where the jubilant Jain community members performed traditional rituals and a Poornakumbha welcome. Procession, accompanied by folk art and Nandi Dhwaja, Dollu Kunitha and Kamsale passed through Ashoka Road, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of the Mysore Palace and reached M.L. Jain Boarding and Sri Parshwanatha Digambara Jain Mandira.

At the Sri Parshwanatha Digambara Jain Mandira, the Acharya was honoured with a shower of flower petals, followed by the sacred ritual of feet washing, symbolising the divine connection between the spiritual guide and the devoted followers.

Expressing gratitude, G.T. Devegowda extended blessings for abundant rains and prosperity across the State, while Srivatsa echoed aspirations for cultural enrichment and agricultural prosperity under the benevolent guidance of the revered Acharya.

READ ALSO  Bengaluru-Karwar/Kannur train to run via Shravanabelagola New Line from Feb. 2018

During his three-day stay in Mysuru, the Seer will impart special spiritual discourses, fostering spiritual growth among devotees. Tomorrow, a visit to the Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama is scheduled before his departure for Bengaluru on Tuesday, Apr. 30, announced community leader Suresh Kumar Jain.

The event witnessed the presence of community leaders, including senior advocate Harish Kumar Hegde, Bharat Raj B.S. Santosh Prakash, Simantini, V. Bharat, Lakshmish Babu, Jinendra Prakash, Dharanendra and others, reaffirming the collective commitment to uphold the cherished traditions of Jain culture.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching