Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway NH-275: Installation of 60 AI-based cameras begins

May 12, 2024

ADGP Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar to inspect camera-installation works on May 13 and 14

Mysore/Mysuru: Overspeeding, driving on the wrong side of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (Highway), violating lane discipline and wrong lane travel will be totally reduced with the deployment of over 60 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras along National Highway-275.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the installation of these cameras at strategic locations on both the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretches. At regular intervals along the Highway, exclusive arches equipped with solar-powered panels have been installed to support cameras. Each side of these arches has five cameras and lane-wise speed limit indicators for enhanced surveillance.

Once the cameras are operational, violations will be automatically detected through photographs and registration number plates, enabling authorities to penalise violators with hefty fines as a deterrent against future infractions. Currently, only about five ANPR cameras are functional on that stretch.

It’s worth noting that rigorous enforcement of speed limits, aided by existing ANPR cameras and penalties for offenders, has already resulted in a notable decrease in accident rates.

In early February, NHAI sanctioned the deployment of ANPR cameras, earmarking Rs. 3.63 crore for this initiative.

These cameras are tailored to capture a range of traffic violations, including overspeeding, lane discipline violations, wrong-side manoeuvres and enforcing a strict ban on two- and three-wheelers.

The NHAI had actually intended to complete the ANPR camera installation by the end of April but got delayed. To execute this initiative, Tecsidel India Pvt. Ltd., based in Gurugram, Haryana, has been entrusted with the task of providing the Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES).

Each camera is fitted with solar panels to supply power to the cameras and the lane-wise speed limit indicators.

ADGP visit

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Traffic & Road Safety, Alok Kumar, disclosed that the installation of cameras was scheduled for completion by the end of April.

“Work is currently underway, although the vendor’s timeline is causing some delays. Efforts are being made to expedite the implementation of the system. As of now, the precise number of cameras to be installed on the Highway is not available, but progress is being made on the project,” he added.

The ADGP mentioned that he plans to inspect the camera installations on May 13 (Monday) and May 14 (Tuesday) to evaluate the quality of work and other relevant aspects. On May 13, his inspection will focus on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch, while on May 14, he will assess the installations along the Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch.

“The existing cameras are functioning effectively, identifying overspeeding vehicles and imposing penalties,” Alok Kumar noted. “The introduction of new cameras at regular intervals will enhance this process and promote better traffic management. We have both ANPR cameras and radar-embedded cameras to bolster enforcement measures.”

NHAI is also undertaking civil works, including installing signboards and crash barriers near Maddur in Mandya and Channapatna in Ramanagara, particularly in areas where road undulations heighten the risk of road accidents.