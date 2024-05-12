Work on signal lights moves at snail’s pace

May 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The installation of traffic signal lights at 10 Circles and Junctions in the city, which had previously halted due to a lack of funds, is progressing at a sluggish pace. According to the latest updates, installation at only 6 out of 10 Circles have been completed.

Officials and engineers from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) informed Star of Mysore yesterday that they are aiming to finish the remaining four Circles and Junctions within the next week or so.

This development comes after a report in SOM on Feb. 24, 2024, highlighted the project delay caused by a funding shortage. Prompted by the report, MCC authorities expedited the installation works starting from Feb. 25. However, despite efforts, only six installations have been completed thus far — till May 11, leaving four pending.

The City Traffic Police had proposed the installation of 10 traffic signals at various key junctions including RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, Kautilya Circle, Rajarajeshwarinagar Circle, J.P. Nagar Junction (Akkamahadevi Road), Deve Gowda Circle, Sathagalli Depot Junction, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Ring Road (Basavanahalli Junction), Hinkal Ring Road Junction, and Nazarbad Circle.

The newly-installed traffic signal lights at Deve Gowda Circle.

As of now, the works at Agrahara Circle, Rajarajeshwarinagar Circle, J.P. Nagar Junction (Akkamahadevi Road), Deve Gowda Circle, Sathagalli Depot Junction and Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Ring Road (Basavanahalli Junction) have been completed.

However, the installation of solar panels to provide continuous electricity supply to the lights is pending. This task will be undertaken once all the signal lights are operational, according to officials.

According to the Traffic Police, the new initiative aims to streamline traffic and reduce accident rates, but it requires cooperation from the public in adhering to traffic rules. In addition to the regular traffic, there has been a notable increase in traffic density due to a surge in the number of vehicles, including public and private vehicles such as autorickshaws, taxis, cabs and private buses.

The rise of e-commerce has further exacerbated the situation, with a growing number of delivery boys using two-wheelers to transport various goods, including food, vegetables, garments and electronic products, directly to consumers’ doorsteps.

Currently, there are 52 traffic signals strategically positioned to regulate vehicle movements across different areas of the city. With the addition of 10 more signal lights, the total count will increase to 62, further enhancing traffic management and safety measures within the city.