Vision Mysuru Group to usher in city’s overall development

March 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Aimed at breathing fresh life into the city development, to find solutions to resolve its infrastructure and civic bottlenecks and to carry out year-long cleanliness activities, a brand-new Vision Mysuru Group will be constituted, said Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.

Speaking at a programme held yesterday at Old Council Hall of the MCC to distribute commendation certificates to shops and establishments, voluntary agencies and organisations that joined hands with the MCC in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the Commissioner said that the MCC was willing to chalk out various programmes in the future for the overall development of Mysuru city.

“The Vision Mysuru Group will be one among the plans that are being worked out for comprehensive development of city. The Group will discuss and strategise development plans, heritage structure conservation, cleanliness campaigns and their effective implementation and efficient waste disposal,” he revealed. Once the plans are formulated, the same will be placed before the MCC Council and the Government for approval and budgetary sanction, he added.

Members of the Vision Group, an Advisory Committee, will meet once in two months and will provide suggestions. “It will have a mission to improve the life of Mysureans by implementing several reforms along with e-governance solutions and increased participation by citizens, organisations and industry members,” he revealed.

Proprietors of DRC Cinemas C.R. Hanumanth and Vaishali Hanumanth being presented with commendation certificates for joining hands with the MCC in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

On the occasion, commendation letters were distributed to many organisations and business establishments for wholeheartedly supporting the MCC in Swachh Bharat initiatives. “These organisations, firms and shops not only kept their premises clean and tidy but also helped create awareness on the guidelines to be followed to keep the city clean,” said Mayor.

Many of them chipped in to assist the MCC in waste collection, disposal and also involved themselves in citizen participation that is a key element in this time’s Swachh Survekshan. Mayor Tasneem, MCC Health Officers Dr. D.G. Nagaraju and Dr. Jayanth and others were present.

