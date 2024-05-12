South Teachers Constituency: Congress candidate Marithibbegowda holds meeting with party workers

May 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress candidate for the Legislative Council polls from South Teachers Constituency Marithibbegowda has appealed party workers to support him to the hilt to ensure his victory.

He was addressing a pre-election meeting of Congress Party workers at the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway station here yesterday.

Pointing out that he had worked for the cause of teachers during the four terms that he has won and he will continue to do so if re-elected, Marithibbegowda promised that he will be the voice of teachers in the Legislature.

“I have led my life based on the principles of Buddha, Dr. Ambedkar, Basava and Kuvempu. I may have changed parties, but I have not changed my personality or policies. I will file my nominations on May 14”, he said and sought the full co-operation of all party workers.

Highlighting the benefits extended by the Congress Government for teachers, he said that the problems of teachers can be addressed only by the Congress Government. Maintaining that the Congress is the party of the poor, he said the Siddaramaiah Government was a model to the entire country.

N.R.MLA and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait said that there are more than 18,000 voters in the Constituency which covers the districts of Mysuru,Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar. Asking the party workers to share poll responsibilities at the block level, he said that Marithibbegowda has a lot of experience in fighting elections and has worked for the cause of teachers and Graduates. He also told the party workers to get the electoral rolls and contact the voters through Whatsapp or messages. He also called upon party workers to get organised and launch the campaign in a co-ordinated manner.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that the teachers Constituency has informed voters and it is important that the Congress reaches out to them. Noting that Marithibegowda was his long term associate, he called upon the party workers to ensure the victory of Gowda.

Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency Congress candidate M. Lakshmana said he had contested from South Teachers Constituency as an independent candidate and lost to Marithibbegowda. Asserting that he would extend full support to Marithibbegowda now that he is contesting from the Congress party, Lakshmana expressed confidence that Gowda will win the polls hands down.

Former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah too spoke.

MLAs K. Harishgowda and A.R. Krishnamurthy, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, KPCC Womens Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan and others were present.