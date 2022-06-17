Over 80 Congress leaders and workers held during protest

June 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Congress planned to take out a rally from the Town Hall to the Income Tax Office located near Mini Vidhana Soudha in the city this morning, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) questionable action of quizzing and harassment of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case at Delhi, the City Police thwarted the party’s attempt to proceed with the rally, by taking the rally leaders and workers into custody.

Just as the rally began from the Town Hall, the Police swung into action and took several Congress leaders including KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and Anil Chikkamadu, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and Vasu, City Congress President R.Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath into custody near the Clock Tower close to Town Hall. Heated exchanges between the Police and Congress leaders led to tension for some time.

Police forcefully stopped the rally and bundled the Congress leaders and workers numbering over 80 into two KSRP vans and took them to CAR grounds, from where they will be let off later.