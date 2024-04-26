April 26, 2024

Temperature to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in next five days

Rain relief to Mysuru likely on Apr. 30, May 1

Mysore/Mysuru: The Meteorological Centre Bengaluru, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a five-day heat-wave warning, effective until April with an orange alert, for parts of Karnataka.

Overall, there will be a rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the State in the next five days.

The heat-wave alert will be issued when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius or when the temperature of a particular district is 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

“In areas like Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Tumakuru, Mandya, Gadag, Davangere and Chitradurga, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius,” explained C.P. Patil, the Centre’s Director.

These areas recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Apr. 25.

orange alert

An orange alert indicates an increased risk of heat-related illness symptoms in individuals exposed to prolonged sunlight or engaged in heavy manual labour.

Patil also highlighted that coastal Karnataka will experience very hot and humid weather conditions, causing discomfort for residents. “Children and elderly individuals should minimise exposure to heat in coastal areas as well,” added Patil.

Rain expected soon

As per IMD, on Apr. 29, light rain is highly likely in isolated areas across Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya and Chitradurga districts.

Similarly, on Apr. 30, light rain is predicted again for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Kodagu districts.