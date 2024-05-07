Thousands of Dead fish surface in Hebbal Lake

May 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of fish have died in Hebbal Lake on the outskirts of city, holding mirror to the allegations of apathy on the part of local civic body. Along with fish, several other aquatic creatures have also met their tragic end, sparking concerns among environmentalists.

The public blame it on the release of sewage water produced in several residential areas and industrial effluents discharged from the industries in Hebbal and Hootagalli Industrial Areas in city, resulting in the contamination of Lake water, claiming lives of several aquatic creatures. The dead fish floating in water in large numbers can be seen near the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the Lake. Similar scene can be witnessed in other parts of the lake too, with stench emanating forcing morning walkers to close their nostrils. At times, the tepid smell transcends Lake area and hits the localities nearby, adding to the woes of the dwellers.

The horrendous situation repeats aftermath of heavy rainfall most of the times, raising questions about the ability of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) under the purview of which the Lake is situated, in the maintenance of the water body. No concrete action has been taken till date to prevent the flow of UGD water and toxic water to the Lake. But the MCC officials and Hootagalli CMC authorities are always indulge in blame game, shirking away from the responsibility to take measures in the interest of aquatic creatures. Both the civic bodies continue to be nonchalant, paying no heed to the instructions of even the District Administration.

Though there exists a system to treat and release sewage water to the Lake through STP, two Raja Kaluves are directly connected to the lake — one Raja Kaluve in Hootagalli CMC limits carries industrial effluents while another Raja Kaluve in MCC limits carries UGD water from residential areas to the Lake.

The sewage water from lodges, hotels and other commercial buildings in the vicinity also get mixed with the Lake water, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

The restricted area around the Lake is classified as Eco Sensitive Zone, but it is no reason to deter vested interests from encroaching upon the Lake area. Some of the industries manufacturing fire crackers and chemicals abutting the Lake area is also a reason to ponder over, but who cares. It is believed that, the incident of fire at a fire cracker godown several months ago, where the premises was gutted, may have also caused the death of fish in large quantity, as during the incident, a large quantity of crackers burst and fell into the water. Had the officials taken up any precautions after this incident, the massacre of fish could have been avoided, it is said.

The continued negligence may prove costly as it may have a disastrous effect not just on the aquatic creatures, but also cause epidemic in the residential areas in the surrounding of the Lake. The Lake that added to visual beauty with green environs may lose its serenity and relegated to the pages of history for permanent. It is inevitable for the district administration to take measures towards Lake Conservation. But, the seriousness on the part of officials is questionable, as they failed to buckle up and act even after 10 months of Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra’s inspection of the lake in July 2023.

Taking into cognisance, the complaints related to the Lake, that surfaced during a discussion with Lake Conservation Committee that was also attended by officials of MCC, Hootagalli CMC, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and representatives of Infosys Foundation, the DC had cracked a whip on the officials for their lackadaisical attitude in disposing waste deposited at the intersection of Raja Kaluve and the Lake. He had also directed KIADB and KSPCB officers to conduct inspection and issue notice to those industrial units releasing effluents into the Lake, as complained by Lake Conservation Committee.

It has come to notice that sewage water flowing from the area near a hotel in Hebbal is the reason for contamination of water. However, whenever there is a heavy rainfall, the sewage overflows into the Lake, taking a toll on the lives of aquatic creatures. As a temporary measure, the waste deposited at the mesh installed around the Lake is being cleared. To achieve a permanent solution, the source of contamination especially the industrial effluents will have to be identified by visiting the industries in the surroundings. — B.N. Chandrashekar, Commissioner, CMC Hootagalli

Even after making umpteen requests to MCC and Hootagalli CMC, no action has been taken to check the sewage water and UGD water from getting mixed with the Lake water. The DC had instructed KIADB and KSPCB to issue notice to chemical factories, but in vain. The chemical factories release water with toxic contents to the drain after pumping them, which eventually gets mixed with Lake water through Raja Kaluve. — R. Ravi (Delhi), President, Hebbal Lake Conservation Committee