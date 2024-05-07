Chinnara Mela concludes with ‘Chinnara Santhe’
May 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Curtains came down on this year’s Chinnara Mela with children setting up ‘Chinnara Santhe’ (flea market) at Rangayana, this morning.

About 350 children, who had taken part in the annual camp, were seen testing their entrepreneurial skills by selling various delicacies prepared by their mothers, vegetables, snacks, artefacts, pani puri, pulao, mushroom biryani, buttermilk, varieties of juice among others at the stalls erected by the theatre repertory. Parents, accompanied by their friends, were also seen assisting their children.

Earlier, the ‘Chinnara Santhe’ was inaugurated by DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra by purchasing mangoes from one of the stalls. Later, he visited various stalls and interacted with children.

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Rajendra said such initiatives would help children learn about life skills and also about the struggle put in by their parents to shape their lives.

‘Chinnara Santhe,’ which started at 10 am, ended at 1 pm.  It was followed by the valedictory programme at 4 pm. This year’s ‘Chinnara Mela’ was held with the theme ‘Samarasave Jeevana’ (Harmony is Life) from Apr. 13. It also featured ‘Chinnara Natakotsava’ during which the camp participants staged plays.

Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, Chinnara Mela Convenor Geetha Montadka and Rangayana staff members were present.

