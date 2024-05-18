Desi Rice Mela begins in city

May 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day ‘Desi Rice Mela’ organised by the city-based Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with Rebuild India Fund and Save Our Rice Campaign, began at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the Rice Mela, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that Sahaha Samrudha has done a good job in bringing all varieties of organic rice grown across the State on a single platform. Pointing out that each variety of rice is characterised by its distinct textures, flavours and tastes, he stressed on the importance of creating awareness among the public on the numerous varieties of rice that are grown. Underlining the importance of conducting such Melas, Dr. Rajendra observed that the Mela is a celebration of rice diversity that is grown with care for the health of the population by our farmers.

The DC also highlighted the nutritional and medicinal benefits of desi rice and its by-products.

CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapaurna Singh; renowned Rice Savers Geetha and Srinivas Murthy; President, Rotary Bangalore North Rtn. M.K. Sridhar; Secretary, Rotary Bangalore North Rtn. Raju; Farmer Breeder and Seed Saver Boregowda; Sahaja Samrudha Director G. Krishna Prasad and others were present.

The 2-day Desi Rice Mela features more than 25 stalls, displaying and selling about 150 varieties of rice grown in different regions of the State, cereals and pulses, organically grown mangoes, ragi malt powder, food produced out of organic crops, paddy seeds, saplings of different fruit plants etc.

A Desi Rice Food Competition has been organised at 12.30 pm tomorrow (May 19) as part of popularising desi rice dishes. A painting competition is also organised at the venue for children below 12 years at 10.30 am tomorrow. For more details, call Mob: 98809-08608.

The Mela, which concludes tomorrow, is open from 10 am to 8 pm on both the days.