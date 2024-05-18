Traffic violation on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: 12,192 cases in 15 days

May 18, 2024

Most violations include overspeeding, not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant enforcement effort, the Bengaluru Traffic Police, monitoring movements along Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275, have registered 12,192 cases against motorists who violated traffic rules from May 1 to May 16.

The crackdown was facilitated by the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, which captured images of the violations. The challans are directly sent to the mobiles of vehicle owners and Police have warned commuters to follow all traffic rules while driving on this road.

In an X post, Karnataka Police wrote, “Our Police cameras are working on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. In just 15 days, 12,192 traffic violations were caught on the Expressway. If there is an accident due to violations of traffic rules, your family has to suffer. Please think once.”

Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yathish told SOM this morning that the Police were conducting trials of these AI-powered cameras, and during this period, 12,192 violations were detected. “As of now, the Bengaluru Traffic Police is centrally monitoring all the cameras and levying penalties until the trial period concludes. The task will be handed over to the districts — Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru — after the trials conclude,” he said.

Most of the violations recorded include overspeeding, drivers not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving and passengers not wearing seat belts. Each identified violator has been issued a notice, mandating the payment of fines within seven days of receiving the notice. The notice, accompanied by photographic evidence of the violation, instructs motorists to pay the fine either by visiting the concerned traffic station or through a mobile payment option linked to the vehicle’s registration number, facilitated by RTO.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar shared a picture that was shot by the camera where a KSRTC driver was seen talking on a mobile phone. He wrote, “No violation can escape the hawk eyes of our powerful cameras on Bengaluru-Mysore Highway, whether it’s day or night. Please avoid the use of mobile phones while driving @KSRTC_Journeys. Please take action against the errant driver for disregarding traffic rules.”

Earlier this month, 60 cameras were installed on the highway to detect vehicles overspeeding and causing accidents. These cameras will spot vehicles travelling at higher speeds than the permissible and automatically generate traffic challans.

The introduction of AI-based ANPR cameras aims to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of traffic law enforcement, ultimately reducing the incidence of traffic violations and promoting safer driving practices.