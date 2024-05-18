Mysuru hosts Rotary G20 Yoga Summit

May 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Rotary G20 Yoga Summit was organised by Rotary International District (RID)-3181 at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall in city this morning, with participants discussing importance of Yoga in building a healthy society.

Padma Shri Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor of Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samathana (VYASA) University, Bengaluru and Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Secretary of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Mysuru branch, jointly inaugurated the summit, marking the launch of the SDM+Hypertension Project of RID-3181.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji conveyed his best wishes for the event through a video message.

AYUSH Commissioner Srinivasulu remarked, “We must first understand what is important to us in the present day. The current situation has changed, with 25 million diabetes patients, accounting for 20 percent of the country’s population, and nearly 17 percent of the population suffering from obesity. This underscores the increase in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, reflecting the deteriorating health of society.”

Elaborating on the remedial steps, Srinivasulu stated, “In such an unhealthy situation, Ayurveda and Yoga should be brought into the mainstream of society. Western food and lifestyle are adversely affecting our health. The Indian systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) should be effectively utilised. This is precisely why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated yoga to an international level.”

“If we fail to act now, society will be forced to spend more on health in the coming days, which will weaken the country economically. Hence, AYUSH is the only solution for both mental and physical well-being and should not be limited to yoga enthusiasts and Ayurveda practitioners alone,” he suggested.

Someshwaranatha Swamiji commented, “In the past, the saints bestowed the practice of yoga upon us, which serves as a tool to control emotions, regardless of life’s circumstances. Two years ago, PM Modi introduced yoga to the world, and it has now earned a distinguished place.”

Coordinator of the G20 Summit, Dr. Basavaraju, said, “This G20 Meet should be the people’s 20 as envisioned by PM Modi. When the team of recent G20 delegates visited Nagpur to participate in the Civil 20 (C20) Inception Meeting, the people greeted the delegates with great enthusiasm. Yoga was also widely discussed in the summit, as it has made significant contributions to the progress of the tourism sector.”

Talk on various themes

The inaugural session was followed by sessions focusing on themes such as ‘Personal Wellness through Patanjali Yoga Sutra/Vedic Style’ by Dr. M.K. Nagaraja Rao, ‘Personal Wellness Through Sports’ by Dr. S.N. Omkar, ‘Yoga and Professional Health’ by Rtn. Ashwath Ramaiah, and ‘Hatha Yoga’ by Dr. Chandra Acharya.

Professor Krishne Gowda delivered a speech in Kannada on the theme ‘Social Wellness Through Yoga and Meditation’. A 15-minute Yoga Dance was also organised. Halligere Murthy from the Scope Foundation, USA, spoke on ‘National Impact of Mother Earth on Yoga and Meditation.’ Demonstrations on ‘Advanced Yoga’ and ‘Sarpagi Yoga’ were also organised.

Dr. Aralumallige Parthasarathy addressed the audience on ‘Global Wellness – A Holistic Approach,’ followed by the valedictory session of the summit.

Rotarian H.R. Keshav District Governor RID 3181, PDG Rotarian R. Krishna Chairman G20 Yoga Summit 2024, Rotarian D. Srihari, Vice-Chairman G20 Yoga Summit, Rotarian P.K. Ramakrishna District Governor 2025-26 RID 3181 and Rotarian MCS Manohar, Chairman Steering Committee were present.