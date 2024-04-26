Voter awareness via Silk Route

April 26, 2024

Chamarajanagar: The polling day was special for Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Shilpa Nag, Assistant Returning Officer Savitha, Chamarajanagar ZP Deputy Secretary and Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Nodal officer P. Lakshmi, who ensured to create voter awareness on the D-day.

The officials were seen draped in special hand woven Silk Sarees made by Krishnamurthy, an award winning weaver from Kollegal. The speciality of the saree was this year’s Election Commission of India message ‘Chunavana Parva Deshada Garva’ in Kannada language printed on the pallu of garment.

DC Shilpa Nag, who exercised her franchise at PWD School in Chamarajanagar posed to the shutter boxes along with other two officials after coming out of the polling booth.

Speaking to SOM, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary P. Lakshmi said these sarees are a part of the SVEEP activity to create voter awareness.

“The initiative will not only create awareness among the voters, but will also help in promoting the traditional sarees churned out by our weavers, who have gone unrecognised amidst the demand for readymade garments,” she added.

The District Administration with help of Department of Textiles and Handlooms had ordered for 10 silk sarees from Krishnamurthy. Today, being the Election Day, the sarees were worn by all top women officers of the district including Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Returning Officers and Tahsildars.