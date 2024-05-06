Polls for six Legislative Council seats on June 3

May 6, 2024

Poll notification issuance: May 9

Last date to file papers: May 16

Scrutiny of nominations : May 17

Last date for withdrawal: May 20

Counting of votes: June 6

Bengaluru: Coming soon after the Lok Sabha-2024 polls, the biennial election to six Legislative Council seats in Karnataka will take place on June 3 as the term of the sitting members is set to end on June 21.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 2 announced the poll schedule for three Graduates and three Teachers Constituencies, totalling six Constituencies.

The Constituencies which will go to the polls on June 3 are — Karnataka North-East Graduates (retirement of Dr. Chandrashekar Patil), Karnataka South-West Graduates (retirement of Ayanur Manjunath), Bangalore Graduates (retirement of A. Devegowda), Karnataka South-East Teachers (retirement of Dr. Y.A. Narayanaswamy), Karnataka South-West Teachers (retirement of S.L. Bhojegowda) and Karnataka South Teachers (retirement of Marithibbegowda).

Following the announcement of poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct concerning the said election has come into force with immediate effect in the six Constituencies.

The poll notification for all the 6 Legislative Council seats will be issued on May 9 and the last date for filing of nomination papers is May 16. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 20.

Voting will take place on June 3 (8 am to 4 pm) in all the six Constituencies and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 6. The election process will be completed on June 12, according to the ECI notification.