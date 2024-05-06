Sex Scandal: H.D. Revanna in Police custody; calls arrest ‘political conspiracy’

May 6, 2024

Bengaluru: H.D. Revanna, Karnataka’s Holenarasipura MLA and the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, on Sunday, termed his arrest by the Karnataka Police in an alleged kidnapping case an outcome of a ‘political conspiracy.’ He was sent to Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till May 8.

Revanna is accused of kidnapping and illegally confining a woman whom his son Prajwal Revanna is alleged to have sexually abused. The former Minister also claimed that there was no evidence of his involvement in the kidnapping case based on the complaint against him registered on May 2.

“There is no evidence about the May 2 complaint. It’s a big political conspiracy. A conspiracy was hatched against me,” Revanna told reporters in Bengaluru. Revanna was arrested by Karnataka Police from Deve Gowda’s residence on Saturday.

According to the kidnapping complaint lodged with the K.R. Nagar Police against Revanna, the victim’s 20-year-old son claimed that Revanna’s associate, Sathish Babanna, had whisked his mother away on a motorcycle on April 29. The son alleged that Babanna indicated that the MLA wished to meet her.

The complainant also told Police that Babanna threatened him that if his mother “opened her mouth,” she and her family members would be arrested.

Later, the boy learnt from a friend and relative that his mother was one of the women featured in the collection of videos circulating publicly. The video allegedly showed his mother being tied up and raped by Prajwal.