Heavy traffic gridlocks hit roads as tourists flock city

May 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Massive traffic gridlocks occurred in the Central Business District of Mysuru city last evening due to a significant influx of tourists over the weekend, posing considerable challenges for commuters, with residents also encountering difficulties. Similar traffic jams were observed today and are expected to continue this evening.

Heavy traffic was witnessed around the Palace, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Vinoba Road, Narayan Shastri Road, Hardinge Circle, Mirza Road, Lokranjan Mahal Road, Dasara Exhibition Road in Ittigegud, Gandhi Square, Irwin Road, Ashoka Road and near the Suburban Bus Stand, JLB Road, and other central parts.

The summer vacation surge has led to a massive influx of tourists, creating significant traffic congestion throughout the city. Tourists from various parts of the State and other destinations flocked to Mysuru in their vehicles, resulting in widespread chaos.

Over the past few days, Mysuru and its surrounding areas have been experiencing widespread pre-monsoon rainfall, attracting even more visitors seeking a cool retreat. The traffic congestion began in the morning as families arrived for the weekend.

According to tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders, the rush will prevail until May 30, when schools close for summer. Schools will reopen on May 31.

The influx of cars led to traffic snarls at several locations, particularly affecting the roads around Mysore Palace, Zoo, and Jaganmohan Palace, where traffic was moving at a sluggish pace. In addition to the hundreds of private tourist vehicles, thousands of tourists arrived in KSRTC buses from various distant places, taking advantage of the free bus travel scheme.

Many tourists gathered near the Palace, where vendors selling children’s toys, roasted corn, puffed rice snacks and other eateries were doing roaring business. The crowd increased significantly, with many flocking to Chamundi Hill. They stood in line for a darshan of the Goddess.

Many vehicles were parked along the roadside due to a need for more parking space. Several vehicles were also parked at the crossroads in Ittigegud. Heavy traffic near the Suburban Bus Stand’s arch gate led to a traffic jam.

Vehicles were lined up on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Mini Vidhana Soudha Road and Irwin Road. Passengers of KSRTC buses stuck in traffic alighted near the arch gate instead of the suburban bus stand.

Traffic police personnel were deployed at busy junctions, on the Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Devaraj Urs Road and other major roads to manage the traffic. They controlled unruly vehicle movements. The number of vehicles travelling to Chamundi Hill increased, causing traffic congestion on Lalitha Mahal Road as well. Vehicles were lined up on the Hill and due to a lack of parking space, many were parked along the roadside.