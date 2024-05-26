Three die in accidents late on Friday night

May 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Three people, including a woman, were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries in two separate accidents in the city late on Friday night.

Two youths were killed in an accident in front of GRS Fantasy Park on Ring Road, while a woman died on the road that connects Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Janhavi and V.V. Puram Traffic Police Inspector Bhanu visited the accident spots yesterday and collected information.

The victims were identified as Saikeerthi (24) from Dharwad and Naveen Sai (23) from Andhra Pradesh. Both were Software Developers employed at L&T, Mysuru and residents of Hebbal. Around 12.30 am (early Saturday), the friends decided to go for a long drive on their bikes.

Saikeerthi rode his Bullet bike while Naveen Sai rode a Pulsar. They travelled together to the Royal Inn junction and were headed towards Unnathinagar. Saikeerthi, who was speeding ahead, took a U-turn near GRS Fantasy Park. His bike collided head-on with Naveen Sai’s bike, which was coming from the wrong direction.

The impact was so severe that Naveen Sai and Saikeerthi were killed on the spot, while Saikeerthi’s friend sustained serious injuries. None of them were wearing helmets, and their heads hit the road upon impact.

Saikeerthi’s body was handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem and necessary legal procedures. Naveen Sai’s body will be handed over after the post-mortem today, said V.V. Puram Traffic Police Inspector Bhanu. A case has been registered at V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station.

In the second accident that occurred on Friday at 11:30 pm, Hajira (32), wife of Syed Nasir and a resident of Belavatha, was killed when a KSRTC bus collided with Syed’s bike. Syed, Hajira and their two-year-old child were travelling on the bike on Dandina Maramma Temple Road from Prashanth Nilaya. The road connects Mysuru- Bengaluru Highway.

Hajira fell from the bike and sustained serious injuries. She died while being shifted to a hospital. Fortunately, the child escaped unhurt, as it fell on a grassy patch, while Syed sustained minor injuries, said Narasimharaja (NR) Traffic Police Inspector Rekha Bai.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.