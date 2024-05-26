Brake Inspectors to check drink-and-drive cases now

May 26, 2024

Bengaluru: To curb the increasing cases of drink-and-drive road accidents, Brake Inspectors of Regional Transport Office (RTO) will join forces with local Police to tackle drink-and-drive menace.

This will be a part of their routine duties and they are expected to finish the day’s office work and team up with the Police during nights and weekends to check drunken driving cases.

Currently, Traffic Police in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru and law enforcement officers in other districts are responsible for checking drink-and-drive cases and registering offences. From now on, Brake Inspectors will assist the Police in this operation.

Although the Motor Vehicle Act authorises Brake Inspectors to check and register cases of drink-and-drive incidents, they have not been doing so.

However, the Transport Commissioner has now issued a written directive to Brake Inspectors, instructing them to inspect and file cases against drunk drivers.

Mysuru RTO East officers informed Star of Mysore that in Bengaluru, squads of Brake Inspectors have been established to monitor drink-and-drive cases. “In Mysuru, this protocol will also be enforced, although it has not been implemented yet due to staffing constraints. However, numerous new Brake Inspectors have been recruited and they will collaborate with the Police in conducting roadside checks once they complete their training period,” stated an officer.

“Till now, officials were busy with election duty. After the announcement of results, our officials will start inspecting drink-and-drive cases,” said senior officials of the Transport Department.

In drink-and-drive incidents, there is a higher possibility of drivers creating a nuisance. They might unnecessarily argue with the officials and even manhandle them, which could lead to law and order problems.While the Police have revolvers, lathis and other security tools to protect themselves, Brake Inspectors have no such facilities. Given this, the Transport Department has decided that instead of carrying out checks separately, Brake Inspectors should conduct them alongside the Police staff. Nevertheless, equipment that helps them book cases have been supplied.

Accident data

According to the information shared by the Transport Department, the number of road accidents in Karnataka during 2022 was 35,550, with a total of 10,723 fatalities. Compared to the statistics of 2021, there was a 13 percent increase. Nationwide, in the same year, a total of 61,312 road accidents occurred, resulting in 10,68,491 deaths and 4,43,366 injuries.

“Because of the Lok Sabha elections, Brake Inspectors couldn’t start drink-and-drive checks. The equipment needed has already been distributed, and they will soon start their work. Since there is a possibility of law and order problems, our Brake Inspectors will carry out the checking operation along with the Police,” said C. Mallikarjuna, Additional Transport Department Commissioner (Enforcement).

Brake Inspectors unhappy

Brake Inspectors are already working in 2-3 offices due to a staff shortage and conducting drink-and-drive inspections will add additional stress and is burdensome. Many of the recently recruited Brake Inspectors are yet to receive any training, a section of Brake Inspectors said.

“After working the entire day, how can we check during the night? Additionally, the target for filing drink-and-drive cases in Bengaluru has been raised,” they said.

How much alcohol is permissible?

The drink-and-drive limits are measured through a Blood Alcohol Concentration test. Any person, who in his/ her blood has alcohol exceeding 30 mg. per 100 ml. of blood, detected in a test by a breath analyser, is said to be driving under the influence or drunk driving.