Actor Darshan’s car accident case: V.V. Puram Traffic Police submit chargesheet to Court

Mysuru: V.V. Puram Traffic Police have submitted a chargesheet to the Third JMFC Court in connection with actor Darshan’s car accident case on the Ring Road in city.

Darshan, along with senior Sandalwood actor Devaraj and his actor-son Prajwal Devaraj, who were travelling in Darshan’s SUV on Sept. 23, had sustained injuries while two others, Anthony Roy and Prakash, had escaped unhurt when the SUV, in which they were travelling had met with an accident on the Ring Road near JSS Urban Haat in the city early in the morning.

The three injured actors were admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital. While Darshan suffered a fracture on his right forearm, Devaraj suffered injury to his left-hand fingers and chest while Prajwal (Devaraj’s son) has suffered minor neck injuries and were treated for their injuries.

Soon after the accident, the Audi Q7 premium luxury SUV (KA-51-Z-7999) in which they were travelling was towed away to a farm house which had led to controversy and the investigating officials had ordered the SUV to be brought back for mahazar and investigation, following which the SUV was brought back.

V.V. Puram Traffic Police, on Oct. 29, submitted a chargesheet to the Court. As negligent driving by the person driving the SUV resulted in the accident is mentioned in the chargesheet, actors Darshan, Devaraj and Prajwal along with other occupants of the SUV are likely to appear before the Court as witnesses.