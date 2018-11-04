22 leopards trapped in two years in Mysuru division

Mysuru: In the last two years, the Forest Department trapped 22 leopards that entered into human habitat at various villages of Mysuru region. After capturing the felines, the Department released them to the wild.

However, much to the surprise of the Forest Department officials, leopards that were released back to the woods are returning to human habitats and they continue to stray into villages leading to panic and tension among villagers.

Officials had captured these leopards at various villages of the taluks of T. Narasipur, H.D. Kote, Mysuru and Nanjangud. Interestingly, the highest number of wild cats was caught in the surroundings of Varakodu village located very close to Mysuru city. But the villagers alleged that the leopards are back in the vicinity and have eaten dogs, sheep and goats.

Though the Forest officials claimed that they had released these wild cats to forests near Nagarahole National Park and Bandipur Tiger Reserve, villagers alleged that the leopards were released in such a place from where they could easily trace their way into villages.

The Dept. officials said that a Forest Squad has been constituted to respond quickly to catch the leopards if they strayed into villages. The squad is equipped with snare, nets and other equipment to capture wild cats. Villagers have been urged to contact Mob: 94499-45006 in case they spot leopards in their villages.