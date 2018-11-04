Earthen lamps, Kauna Grass bags attract attention at Urban Haat

Mysuru: Deepavali season is here and it is time for Diyas. The traditional earthen or oil lamp made out of clay have their own charm and utility, which no latest lamps or bulbs including LED can replace, said Murali, retired Deputy Manager, State Bank of India (SBI).

He was speaking at the ongoing Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar, organised by the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in association with JSS Mahavidyapeetha, at JSS Urban Haat here recently.

“The glow we get through traditional lamps made out of clay can’t be seen anywhere. Though there are many latest lamps including lamp made up of LED, still we prefer to have traditional lamps which is really more attractive. We are following this for the past 40 years and will continue in years to come,” he said.

Venkatarathnamma from Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh, who is into selling of Diyas, said: “For the past 35 years we are into this business. Though many lamps have come still it’s nice to see people giving importance to traditional lamps which are eco-friendly. May be ten years ago, the business was not that good but for the past couple of years, people are coming in large number to buy lamps made out of clay. Apart from regular diyas, we have lamps with different designs.”

Apart from Diya, the other attractive item in the expo is Kauna Grass bags which have been brought from Arunachal Pradesh for the first time.

About 100 crafts persons including national and state award winners selected through the field offices of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) from various States are participating with their exquisite craft creations to show case their traditional heritage of arts and crafts to the art connoisseurs of the city of Mysuru, according to a press release from M. Shivananjaswamy, Project Officer, JSS Urban Haat.