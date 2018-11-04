Ex-Minister expresses concern over dangers of tagging caste identity to Universities

Madikeri: Deploring the growing tendency to give a caste touch to Universities, former Minister M.C. Nanaiah has said that such a tendency is dangerous to the society. He was speaking at the Alumni Association meeting of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College in Madikeri recently, during which a new classroom donated by the Association was also inaugurated.

Pointing out that India has a huge number of Universities and Colleges with crores of students studying in them, Nanaiah said that unemployment was one among the most serious problems faced by the country.

Highlighting the dangers of giving caste identity to Universities, Nanaiah said it is in the better interest of students that educational institutions function without any caste identity.

Noting that Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College is known for quality education, he lauded the role of Alumni Association in the development of the College.

Coffee Planter Bojamma Poonacha, who spoke after inaugurating the new classroom, said that good education was needed for leading a better life.

Underlining the role of the Alumni Association in the academic growth of fresh students, she said that the College has the credit of churning out many noted personalities.

Mangalore University Kannada faculty Prof. Nagappa Gowda, in his address, said that the College has achieved great academic success with co-operation from people’s representatives, teachers and all other stakeholders.

Observing that the education sector has undergone a sea change over the years with modern technologies and facilities being used in imparting education, he lauded the role of Alumni Association in developing educational institutions.

College Principal Dr. Parvathy Appaiah was felicitated on the occasion. Association President Shobha Subbaiah, Founder K.S. Devaiah and other office-bearers and students were present.