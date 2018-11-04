KSOU to introduce new courses from 2019-20

B.Sc, M.Sc, BSW, MSW courses and Ph.D programme from next year

Mysuru: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has decided to start additional under-graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) courses under Open Distance Learning (ODL) programme from the academic year 2019-20.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Board of Management (BoM) meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah on Friday.

The Varsity has obtained approval from the BoM besides getting a nod from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer the new courses.

The courses which are in demand such as B.Sc (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), B.Sc (Chemistry, Biology and Zoology), B.Sc (Chemistry, Physics and Biology), B.Sc (Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science), Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), M.Sc in Botany, M.Sc in Geology, and Master of Social Work (MSW).

The Board of Management has also approved the Ph.D programme and admissions for the same will start from January. Though the UGC had given approval to start Ph.D programmes, this matter will be brought to the notice of UGC officials before registering the candidates.

The Open Varsity has already worked out admission and examination fees. Enrolment will be done online. KSOU has entered into an agreement with State Bank of India (SBI) for collection of fees related to admissions, examination, evaluation and other services offered by KSOU online. The UGC and Government of Karnataka had instructed KSOU to collect the fees online compulsorily. Hence, admissions, examination, evaluation and other process for Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma and certificate courses for the year 2018-19 will be done as per the recommendations of the committee led by Dean (Academic).